BUFFALO, N.Y. — A star-studded surprise happened Friday at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner, who is known for roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Roots," "Gunsmoke," and "Elf," toured the Applied Technology Lab for Advanced Surgery.

Asner is touring the United States to perform his one-man play, "A Man and His Prostate."

He hopes to use the silliness of his show to raise awareness for a serious topic: prostate cancer.

Asner will perform the play at the Jewish Repertory Theatre in Getzville.

He will head up to Rochester on Saturday.

