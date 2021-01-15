x
Elvis Presley's Graceland starting virtual tours

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum.
FILE - In an Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, fans wait in line outside Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis home, in Memphis, Tenn. Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday, May 21, 2020 after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t make it to the tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried.

Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977. Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to the late singer and actor.

