BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new dining experience is launching in the Elmwood Village that will allow people to try food created by chefs from around the world without ever having to leave Buffalo.

Chef Paulo Martinenghi lives in Italy. Her country is on lock down because of coronavirus.

"People are in their homes, everything is closed," she told 2 On Your Side via Skype.

Paulo can still work, by teaching virtual cooking classes from the comfort of her home kitchen.

"It's my escape room, and it's also my airport because with the Chef and the Dish I can travel around the world even though I'm in quarantine."

Paulo is part of "The Chef and the Dish," a network of chefs from around the world that teach cooking classes over video conference. Buffalo native Jenn Nicken is the founder.

"You can video conference chefs from Italy, and Thailand, Turkey, Hungary, New Orleans, all of these wonderful amazing places, right into your home," she said.

Now, Stone City Saloon on Lexington Avenue in the Elmwood Village will become the restaurant to use the service. Every month starting in April, their in-house chef will work with the virtual chefs to develop unique menus.

"They'll be video calling in and basically giving a boot camp training to the in house chef here," said Nicken.

Owner Kevin Kirby is proud to bring this concept to his corner of the culinary world.

"The world really is a lot smaller than we think at times, and if we can bring some amazing people, amazing chefs, amazing food together," he said. "All under one roof, I think we can really do some pretty amazing things."

Chef Gason Nelson of New Orleans will launch his menu on April 5, then the chef from Italy will take over for the month of May. Each month, there will also be a live event where customers can interact with the chef on the video screens in the restaurant.

