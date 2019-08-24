BUFFALO, N.Y. — And a heads up for weekend commuters in Buffalo: Elmwood Avenue is going to be closed completely between St. James and West Ferry for its annual Festival of the Arts.

The Elmwood Festival of the Arts runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

People will not be able to drive down Elmwood during those time.

There will be more than 170 people selling arts and crafts of all types. There will also be more than 50 music performances on three stages, as well as a family-friendly dance tent.

