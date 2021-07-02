Easy and cost-effective game day snacks

Ways to throw a socially distanced Super Bowl party.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More important than the game on Super Bowl Sunday is the food you'll be eating. Each year more than $300 million is spent on snacks enjoyed while watching the big game.

This year the way we watch and gather together may look a bit different. Many people are looking for new and creative ways to have the game-day favorites while not breaking the bank.

Tara Bench from Tara Teaspoon suggests thinking about some easy things you can make with just a few essentials and things you may already have in your pantry. With just one bag of groceries, you can create an entire Super Bowl menu from appetizers to desserts. Check out a full ingredient list and recipes you can make today by clicking here.

The CDC recommends you hold your Super Bowl party outdoors or with the people in your household. Bench shared ideas for making your Super Bowl spread COVID-friendly by creating several "stations" of food that you spread out throughout your gathering. Also presenting snacks in single-serve cups or plates to avoid people reaching their hands into the same bowl.