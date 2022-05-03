After renovations, Aurora Theatre is open for business again

The theater has been closed for renovations over the past month and had new bathrooms, new carpeting, lighting, and some mural work done.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop on Main Street in East Aurora reopened on Saturday night after West Herr Auto Group acquired it at the end of January.

The theater has been closed for renovations over the past month and had new bathrooms, new carpeting, lighting, and some mural work done.

What hasn't changed is the staff. The general manager told 2 On Your Side that they all returned. The theater's next showings are Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"You know, it's such a staple. It's such a landmark in the community that we wanted to just make it feel like an at-home place where people that have come here for generations with their families, that it still feels that way from back then," said Julia Foit, the Aurora Theatre's general manager.