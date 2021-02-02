x
Dunkirk Dave doesn't agree with Punxsutawney Phil

The two groundhogs don't see eye to eye about how this winter is going to wrap up. Dunkirk Dave is optimistic about an early end to winter.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — At Gobbler’s Knob this morning, the world watched through screens as Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. But him and local weather-predicting groundhog Dunkirk Dave don't see eye to eye.

On Tuesday morning, about an hour after Punxsutawney Phil emerged, Dunkirk Dave took to social media to share his prediction: spring will be coming soon.

Does Dunkirk Dave know what he's talking about, or will Punxsutawney Phil prevail as the prognosticator of prognosticators? Only time will tell.

Credit: Associated Press
In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

