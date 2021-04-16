Dude Perfect to perform in Buffalo on October 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dude Perfect is coming to Buffalo with an all-new tour for 2021.
Dude Perfect will perform at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, October 23.
“We’re so pumped to get back out on the road and travel around the country to see our fans LIVE in their city! Our 2019 tour was a massive success and we’ve been working hard to create a ton of new content and surprises for our fans this year. We can’t wait to bring the energy and see everyone in person this fall!” said Dude Perfect.
Dude Perfect, which has over 50 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, is a group of five guys who have combined sports and comedy, often doing trick shots.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for the show.