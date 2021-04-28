Drive-in concert series to be held at Buffalo's Outer Harbor this summer

The concert series begins Friday, June 11 with Sunsquabi and Too Many Zooz. They will co-headline with a local band, Witty Tarbox.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Concerts are returning to Buffalo's waterfront at the Outer Harbor.

The Buffalo Waterfront Group and MNM announced the Outer Harbor Drive-In Concert Series will happen this summer on Buffalo’s waterfront located at 325 Fuhrmann Blvd.

Due to the pandemic, most in-person, live concerts have been cancelled. This event will allow music lovers to experience live music in a safe environment.

"We are beyond excited to finally bring live music back to the City of Buffalo. We've worked hard to be able to do this in a big way, while still keeping everyone safe. Expect massive production, beautiful sunsets, and an incredible experience for the fans,” said promoter Mike Marshall.

The concert series begins Friday, June 11 with Sunsquabi and Too Many Zooz. They will co-headline with a local band, Witty Tarbox.

According to the press release, the show will offer "four (4) tiers of tickets. Front row tickets cost $235, second row $200, third and fourth row $180, and all other rows $165. Each ticket is good for one (1) vehicle with a maximum of five (5) legally seated persons per vehicle. XL Vehicles passes for vehicles holding up to eight (8) persons may be purchased for an additional $50. Buses, campers, travel trailers, RVs and any other oversized vehicles over 80 inches high are strictly prohibited as they may obstruct views of other guests".

Protocols will be put in place to ensure everyone's safety. Vehicles will be social distanced in parking spaces, with space in front of their vehicle to watch the concert. Guests cannot mingle with guests from other vehicles and face coverings will be enforced, except when consuming food or beverages.

“The Buffalo Waterfront Group is excited for the opportunity to work with Mike and the team at MNM Presents to bring live music back to the waterfront this summer in a unique format that is both fun and safe for our guests,” said Brad Menza, Buffalo Waterfront’s Director of Events.

Gates for the concert will open at 6pm. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10am, and tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10am.

Tickets are available exclusively at mnmpresents.com and buffalowaterfront.com.