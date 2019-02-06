BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Potter will make an appearance at Buffalo's Downtown Central Library this month.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library announced that June 22 will be known as Harry Potter Day, which will run from noon to 5 p.m.

The free event at 1 Lafayette Square will feature a concert by Harry & The Potters Band at 4 p.m. There will also be a costume parade, fortune telling, crafts, storytelling, potions, prizes, and more.

