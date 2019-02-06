BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Potter made an appearance at Buffalo's Downtown Central Library.
PHOTO GALLERY: Harry Potter Day
The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Saturday held Harry Potter Day, which was scheduled from noon to 5 p.m.
The free event at 1 Lafayette Square features a concert by Harry & The Potters Band at 4 p.m. There will also be a costume parade, fortune telling, crafts, storytelling, potions, prizes, and more.
MORE ON WGRZ.COM
Buffalo Bills legends meet for dinner at Chef's
Goats to help fight against invasive plants at Como Lake Park