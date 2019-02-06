BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Potter made an appearance at Buffalo's Downtown Central Library.

PHOTO GALLERY: Harry Potter Day

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Saturday held Harry Potter Day, which was scheduled from noon to 5 p.m.

The free event at 1 Lafayette Square features a concert by Harry & The Potters Band at 4 p.m. There will also be a costume parade, fortune telling, crafts, storytelling, potions, prizes, and more.

