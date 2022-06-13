Douglas Jemal announces Seneca One Jam Concert Series

Free, dog friendly concert series coming to Seneca One every Wednesday this summer starting this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Live music, food trucks and a vendor market are coming to Seneca One this summer starting on Wednesday.

Douglas Jemal and Douglas Development announced last week the free concert series coming to the West Plaza. Seneca One Summer Jam will bring free, dog friendly summer concerts every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. starting this week and running until August 31.

Local not-for-profit JazzBuffalo and the Buffalo Holiday Market are working with Douglas Development to organize weekly rotation of music and Buffalo small businesses for people to shop at while at the event.

“JazzBuffalo is excited to partner with Douglas Development Corporation and Seneca One once again as we enter our second year of producing music on the West Plaza. We appreciate the sense of community we are working on together. Providing an opportunity for people to enjoy a revitalized downtown space and the tremendous musical talent right here in our city. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Tony Zambito of JazzBuffalo.