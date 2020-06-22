WATCH: Disney releases first look at 'Hamilton' film

The film recording featuring the original cast will debut on Disney+ July 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney made a splash Sunday night on social media with a first look at footage from the filmed production of "Hamilton," set to be released on Disney+ July 3.

"We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future," the tweet said.

The one-minute trailer showcases the original Broadway cast and features snippets from the songs "Alexander Hamilton" and "Satisfied."

In May, Disney made the surprise announcement to release the film on its streaming platforms, despite the studio's initial plan to release "Hamilton" theatrically on Oct. 15, 2021.

"Hamilton" opened in 2015 on Broadway and received a record-setting 16 Tony nominations the following year. It went on to win 11 of those awards, including Best Musical.

The original Broadway cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos.