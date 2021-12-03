Disney launches new way to get into theme parks using phones, smart devices

It's called the Disney MagicMoble service.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's now a whole lot easier for Walt Disney World visitors to enter the theme parks.

Disney launched its MagicMoble service Tuesday, allowing guests to use their iPhones, Apple Watches or other smart devices to enter the theme park.

The Disney Parks Blog said the new program is an extension of the MagicBand.

Disney MobleMagic operates through the company's My Disney Experience app and the device's digital wallet. You can pull up the pass on your phone and hold it to the touchpoints at the parks' entrance gates like you would a regular annual-pass or MagicBand, according to the blog.

Families can store multiple passes on a single device and customize each pass with animated designs. The app also allows you to link your PhotoPass photos and videos from rides.

Don't worry if you are a fan of the MagicBands-- the theme park said those are not going anywhere. People will be able to switch back and forth between the MagicBands and MagicMoble if they want to.

Beginning today, guests at #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be able to enjoy a convenient and contactless new option for entering the theme parks and more, as part of the rollout of Disney MagicMobile service! Get the details: https://t.co/PvChrLgIJ5 pic.twitter.com/KyK9UtnLJV — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) March 30, 2021