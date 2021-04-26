With business more than tripling, Niagara Deli & Pizzeria expands on Buffalo's West Side

“We took on a lot more customers who never knew about us and here we are a year and a half later, and we’re growing”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Buffalo pizzeria is expanding, this time on Buffalo's West Side.

Niagara Deli & Pizzeria at 2039 Niagara St. filed plans to expand its commercial kitchen/prep area with a 1,200-square-foot addition and renovate an adjacent warehouse to add a second floor for an apartment, office and storage space.

An application for a variance on the property was approved April 21 by the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals. In the application, the company stated that sales have tripled since opening four years ago.