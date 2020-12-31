Roadhouse Grill closing: 'We can no longer operate at a loss without any hope for the future'

Nine months of up and down business during the pandemic proved too much this time around.

Buffalo Roadhouse Grill is the latest restaurant to fall victim to Covid-19.

The owners announced the closing on Facebook and on their website Dec. 30:

“It’s with a heavy heart and a great deal of regret, we are forced to close down. This decision was not made lightly but as a result of multiple shutdowns and a drastic reduction of business we can no longer operate at a loss without any hope for the future."

Buffalo Roadhouse opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in March 2009, less than a year after the national Roadhouse Grill went bankrupt and closed all 70 locations. Jeff Lyons was area manager for the national chain, overseeing 10 stores. He partnered with two employees and sunk more than $10,000 into the business to reopen the site.