Newbury Salads pursues new site at Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Newbury Salads is planning a return to Buffalo, with a contract underway to take over lobby space vacated in late May by Healthy Scratch at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Paul Tsouflidis, whose Crush Hospitality operates Newbury Salads in Williamsville and previously had sites on Elmwood Avenue and downtown at Expo prior to the pandemic, shared the news June 6 on Facebook.

Tsouflidis earlier this year expanded the Newbury Salads brand further south with a location in Fort Lauderdale. But he wrote in his post the new site in Buff Gen would fulfill a longtime dream.