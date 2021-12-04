New York Beer Project launches NYBP Boathouse expansion

Located on the northern side of the Transit Road facility, the space includes a covered, heated area with sliding glass doors and an outdoor deck.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The New York Beer Project will host a grand opening April 12 for an expansion at its Lockport site dubbed the NYBP Boathouse.

Featuring tables topped with surfboards, a deck-style wooden floor and a maritime theme, the space will host private events year-round. It includes a 1,000 pound, 13-foot boat-shaped bar dubbed NYBParadise surrounded by stools that look like they came straight off the Love Boat.