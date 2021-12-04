New York Beer Project launches NYBP Boathouse expansion

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The New York Beer Project will host a grand opening April 12 for an expansion at its Lockport site dubbed the NYBP Boathouse.
Located on the northern side of the Transit Road facility, the space includes a covered, heated area with sliding glass doors and an outdoor deck.
Featuring tables topped with surfboards, a deck-style wooden floor and a maritime theme, the space will host private events year-round. It includes a 1,000 pound, 13-foot boat-shaped bar dubbed NYBParadise surrounded by stools that look like they came straight off the Love Boat.
You can read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First here.