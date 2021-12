Michael Strom plans more of the same, with a few updates to the menu and the bourbon list.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 16 years in the kitchen as executive chef, Michael Strom is taking over as owner/operator of the Lenox Grill in Buffalo.

The restaurant/bar inside the Lenox Hotel at 140 North St. has long been a neighborhood hangout as it serves guests at the 25-room hotel and provides food for banquets on-site.

Strom plans more of the same, with a few updates to the menu and the bourbon list.