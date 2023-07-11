Mayer Brothers announces opening date for fall season

WNYers will be able to get their first taste of apple cider slushies in a few weeks.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Fall leaves, pumpkin spice, and the start of the school year are just around the corner. The fall also brings the return of a Western New York staple.

The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill & Bakery will be opening for the season in just a few weeks. The business just announced that it will be opening on August 2.

Customers will be able to get their fill of apple cider slushies and apple themed pastries and doughnuts.

They also offer an assortment of gourmet items such as jams, jellies, maple syrup, candy and artisan cheese.

The store, located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca, is open seven days a week. On Wednesday, the store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This will be the cider mill and bakery's 171st season.