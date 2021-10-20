Lime House to expand into Hamburg

Lime House Restaurant & Bar is working to open its second location at 5 Lake St. inside a 2,200-square-foot space that previously housed Kitchen 32.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A family-owned Japanese/Burmese restaurant in Williamsville is expanding into Hamburg with a slightly different concept.

Though it will feature a similar menu to the original site at 424 Evans St. in Williamsville, the new site will focus more on sushi and ramen, versus full-service dining and bar.