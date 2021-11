The restaurant has been closed since the pandemic shutdown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hyatt Regency Atrium Bar & Bistro is reopening downtown under new owner Douglas Jemal.

Jemal’s company, Douglas Development Corp., filed a 30-day liquor license notice with the City of Buffalo for the site at 2 Fountain Plaza. The restaurant has been closed since the pandemic shutdown.

Douglas Development bought the hotel for $25 million in a Sept. 8 foreclosure auction.