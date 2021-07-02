Is Lloyd Taco ready to move forward on Elmwood — and on the road?

Lloyd has plans to renovate the site and expand it to 9,554 square feet by merging with the adjacent parcel at 718 Elmwood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — July 6 could be a comeback of sorts for Lloyd Taco Factory.

That’s the date the Buffalo Common Council will accept a special-use permit for a new restaurant at 716 Elmwood Ave., site of the former Cecilia’s Ristorante. A community meeting is planned for July 7, followed by a planning board hearing on the project July 12.

Lloyd has plans to renovate the site and expand it to 9,554 square feet by merging with the adjacent parcel at 718 Elmwood. Lloyd Taco is working with Lauer-Manguso & Associates Architects.