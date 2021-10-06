Guud & Evul brings vegan eats to Tonawanda

Guud & Evul Vegan Eats opened in late September at 21 Main St. after introducing its menu to the public with a food truck at several summer events.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo chef-turned-vegan has opened a restaurant in Tonawanda with a goal of convincing even meat-eaters that vegan food can taste good.

Guud & Evul Vegan Eats opened in late September at 21 Main St. in a former Chinese restaurant after introducing its menu to the public with a food truck at several summer events.

Chef Shawn Mereau, who co-owns the restaurant with Clarence Middlebrook, had been executive chef at the Hickory Grill, the restaurant at Seneca Niagara Casino’s Hickory Stick Golf resort; Captain Jack’s on Elmwood; and Templeton Landing on the Buffalo waterfront.