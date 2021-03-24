Great American Takeout returns to help WNY restaurant workers

Exactly one year after its launch, the event is back to help restaurants and their workers who need help during the ongoing pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for dinner plans Wednesday night, how about ordering some take out?

One year after its initial launch, The Great American Takeout is back to help restaurant workers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The rules are simple: order takeout March 24 from your favorite local spot and share a photo on Instagram or Twitter with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout. For every picture shared on social media, sponsors will donate $10 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE.)

Locally, Rich Products is one of the corporate sponsors making donations to the cause. In addition to the $25,000 donation to NRAEF, Rich's is buying lunch for all its associates in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday which will add up to $125,000 in support to restaurants in Western New York and across the country.