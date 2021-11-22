Ginger Snap Patisserie to bring French-inspired desserts to Orchard Park

The site will offer American favorites like cookies and brownies as well as light seasonal breakfast and lunch options in a fast-casual setting.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Watch for something fresh, modern, and classy when Sara Reynolds opens her bakery cafe in Orchard Park early next year.

Reynolds is the owner of Ginger Snap Patisserie, opening at 6572 E. Quaker St. in the village, a 2,400-square-foot site that previously housed Gingham Gallery.

Besides French-inspired desserts, the site will offer American favorites like cookies and brownies as well as light seasonal breakfast and lunch options in a fast-casual setting. She’ll also provide custom desserts and wedding cakes, and, of course, ginger snap cookies.