Get free wings Thursday at Duff's for National Chicken Wing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Chicken Wing Day is Thursday July 29, and Duff's Famous Wing will be giving out free five-piece wings to celebrate.
Pepsi is partnering with Duff's to give away the iconic Buffalo snack at four Duff's locations.
Each dine-in only customer will get one five-piece wing order with the purchase of a 20 oz. Pepsi or Diet Pepsi from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.
Participating locations are:
- 3651 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
- 550 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043
- Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
- 8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304