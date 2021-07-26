x
Get free wings Thursday at Duff's for National Chicken Wing Day

Pepsi is partnering with Duff's to give out free wings with the purchase of a Pepsi fountain drink.
Credit: Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com
Hot and Spicey Buffalo Chicken Wings with celery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Chicken Wing Day is Thursday July 29, and Duff's Famous Wing will be giving out free five-piece wings to celebrate. 

Pepsi is partnering with Duff's to give away the iconic Buffalo snack at four Duff's locations. 

Each dine-in only customer will get one five-piece wing order with the purchase of a 20 oz. Pepsi or Diet Pepsi from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

Participating locations are:

  • 3651 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
  • 550 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043
  • Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
  • 8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

