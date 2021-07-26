Get free wings Thursday at Duff's for National Chicken Wing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Chicken Wing Day is Thursday July 29, and Duff's Famous Wing will be giving out free five-piece wings to celebrate.

Pepsi is partnering with Duff's to give away the iconic Buffalo snack at four Duff's locations.

Each dine-in only customer will get one five-piece wing order with the purchase of a 20 oz. Pepsi or Diet Pepsi from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.