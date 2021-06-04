Frankie Primo’s +39, Overwinter Coffee and Casa Azul among expansions fueling local restaurant scene

• Frankie Primo’s +39, an Italian eatery launched five years ago by Jay Manno on Chippewa Street in Buffalo, is expanding with a second location in North Tonawanda at the former Crazy Jake’s on Webster Street. According to a Facebook post: “We can’t wait to continue this tradition, bring our love of Italian food to the Northtowns and share the joy of dining at Frankie Primo’s with more of Western New York.”