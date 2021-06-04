Frankie Primo’s +39, Overwinter Coffee and Casa Azul among expansions fueling local restaurant scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Restaurant owners are celebrating the approach of spring with a slew of new sites, offerings and reopenings.
• Frankie Primo’s +39, an Italian eatery launched five years ago by Jay Manno on Chippewa Street in Buffalo, is expanding with a second location in North Tonawanda at the former Crazy Jake’s on Webster Street. According to a Facebook post: “We can’t wait to continue this tradition, bring our love of Italian food to the Northtowns and share the joy of dining at Frankie Primo’s with more of Western New York.”
• Overwinter Coffee opened in Williamsville at 5548 Main St. Owned by Josh Halliman, the company also has sites in Buffalo on Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street. Besides single origin espresso and coffee drinks, Overwinter will sell pastries, macaroons and éclairs, all created by an in-house chef.
To read the full story from Buffalo Business First, click here.