BUFFALO, N.Y. - One of the biggest names in Buffalo food is moving to the Elmwood Village.

Charlie the Butcher is taking over 770 Elmwood, former home of a Jimmy John's sandwich shop.

The new location won't have a grill or a fryer, so don't expect burgers or french fries; they'll serve up roast beef, turkey and other sandwiches.

There's no opening date yet, but a restaurant spokesperson says if everything goes well, it could open as soon as September.

Charlie the Butcher has smaller locations around Western New York including at Coca-Cola Field and the Ellicott Square Building in addition to the flagship restaurant on Wehrle Drive.

