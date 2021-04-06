Celebrate National Donut Day in WNY

Free donuts just taste better, right?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday, June 4, is National Donut Day and what better way to celebrate than with some local donut deals.

Paula's Donuts will be giving out free donuts with the purchase of any drink on Friday. Paula's has locations in Tonawanda, Clarence and West Seneca.

Donut Kraze which has several locations in our area including ones in Tonawanda and Buffalo is also offering a free donut with any purchase today. They are open from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.

There's also Peace Love and Little Donuts on Transit Road in Buffalo. They are giving away a sprinkle donut with any purchase.

Up in Niagara Falls there's Frankies Donuts and Pizza. They are running a buy two get one free special today in honor of National Donut Day.