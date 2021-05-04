Buffalo expats come home to open dinner-party-style restaurant Bidwell on Allen Street

The changing menu will feature homemade, seasonal and locally sourced meals designed to capture the homey feel of joining a group of friends for dinner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo expats who returned home during the pandemic are about to turn an Allen Street eatery into a place that feels like home.

Bidwell will open this summer at 242 Allen St., the former home of Allen Street Poutine Co. The changing menu will feature homemade, seasonal and locally sourced meals designed to capture the homey feel of joining a group of friends for dinner.