Brennan's Bowery Bar announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brennan's Bowery Bar announced on Facebook that the bar will be closing.

"We had hoped to make an announcement and give everyone ample time to pay their last respects at 4401 Transit, but unfortunately we are unable to pull that off," the Facebook post read.

The bar sited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the closure.

"The Covid pandemic put a giant strain on Brennan’s ability to remain open and the defeat of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is the Senate a few weeks back was the final nail in the proverbial coffin," the post read.

The Shatzel and Brennan families thanks the community and their employees for their support.

The post stated they hope to open their doors again someday, but no specifics were given.