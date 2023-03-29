Diana Ross is making a stop in Western New York during her Music Legacy Tour

The queen of soul will take the stage at Chautauqua Institution this July.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Music legend Diana Ross will be making a stop in Western New York this summer.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter's "The Music Legacy" tour will be making a stop at the Chautauqua Institution on July 2.

Ross's performance will feature her chart-topping hits from her solo career as well as her time as the lead singer of The Supremes.

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 promises to be a musical experience for music lovers of all ages. Fans can expect to hear hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Coming Out," "Endless Love," "I Will Survive" and more.

Diana Ross has collected countless awards over her career. She's a 12-time Grammy-nominated singer, Oscar-nominated access, and has sold more than 100 million albums. And she was the first woman to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31. You can find more information about the performance on the Chautauqua Institution website.