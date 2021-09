It's an opportunity for creative folks and outdoor lovers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all creatives! The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is starting its annual Arbor Day poster contest.

You can submit photos and original artwork of trees and remember it has to focus on a scene in New York State.

The DEC will print and distribute 100,000 posters featuring the winning image to schools all over new york.