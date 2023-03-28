Dates announced for 7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration Weekend

The festival will return to the Buffalo Central Terminal this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another summer festival is announcing its return dates for this year.

The 7th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will return to the Buffalo Central Terminal for August.

The music, arts and culture celebration will take place Thursday Aug. 24 through Sunday Aug. 27.

The weekend will begin with a comedy show, happy hour - VIP reception, and softball classic.

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival will end the weekend of festivities on Sunday. The music lineup features Benny The Butcher, Venzella Joy, Jae Skeese, DNTWatchTV, DJ Shub, Zuri Appleby, Stove God Cooks, Quinton Brock, Eric Van Houten, Miller & The Other Sinners, 7xveTheGenius.

The weekend will also include a silent disco, spoken word poetry, fashion, sports culture, film, games, food trucks, beer and wine garden, and a family fun zone.

“We are excited to not only continue our Celebration Weekend but our community wide programs, activities and curated events throughout the year, JOIN US,” said founder Lindsey Taylor.