DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Darien Lake is taking some precautions to keep concert-goers cool with the expected weather this weekend.

For Friday night's Thomas Rhett concert and Saturday night's concert featuring with 311 and the Dirty Heads, the park will have misting tents inside both entrance gates, as well as free water stations.

The park will allow people to bring as many sealed plastic water bottles as they would like into the amphitheater to stay cool.

