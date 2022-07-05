DanceAbility holds first live, in-person performance since pandemic began

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was happy to serve as emcee for the afternoon show and dance a little bit, and Kevin O'Neill hosted the evening show.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — DanceAbility on Saturday held its first live, in-person performance for its dancers since the COVID pandemic began.

Danceability is a nonprofit, dance and movement program for children and adults with special needs. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was happy to serve as emcee for the afternoon show and dance a little bit, and Kevin O'Neill hosted the evening show.

Both shows on Saturday were held at at Hilbert College.