DanceAbility holds first live, in-person performance since pandemic began

HAMBURG, N.Y. — DanceAbility on Saturday held its first live, in-person performance for its dancers since the COVID pandemic began.
Danceability is a nonprofit, dance and movement program for children and adults with special needs. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was happy to serve as emcee for the afternoon show and dance a little bit, and Kevin O'Neill hosted the evening show.
Both shows on Saturday were held at at Hilbert College.
Despite all the challenges during the pandemic, DanceAbility has not only adapted but also found new ways to let its dancers shine. They shifted their in-person classes to Facebook Live at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.