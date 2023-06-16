WNY dance studio hosting a Father's Day dance party

The Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Buffalo is inviting fathers and dance partners alike for Father's Day on Friday, June 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Father's Day looming, many fathers will wake up to the smell of breakfast on the stove or a neatly packaged tie waiting to be unwrapped.

But the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Buffalo has a different idea on how to celebrate the holiday.

The dance studio is inviting fathers and dance partners alike on Friday, June 16 to their ballroom in Williamsville. While a membership is usually required to get in, this event is free and open to the public, even if you have two left feet.

The dance party will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. and is a great opportunity to give ballroom dancing a try.

The studio has done something similar in the past, although for Valentines Day in 2022, spending $100 at a locally owned restaurant within five miles of the studio was the requirement.

A dance with dad doesn't seem so daunting with plenty of attendees needing surely attending who will need to freshen up on their dance skills.

The dance studio is located on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.