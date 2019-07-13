BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well known public trail was decorated for the second straight year and hopes of expansion into the future.

The second annual Crossroads of Creativity was held on Saturday.

The event, at the North Buffalo Rail Trail and Linear Park, featured works of art from Buffalo Art Studio, art and exercise activities for kids and families, as well as live music. The event aims to bring well known parts of the city together.

The Ralph C. Wilson Legacy fund awarded a $50,000 exploratory research grant, with the hope of extending the trail as far as the Cheektowaga border.

Organizers say the money will be used to fund research that will gauge community support for that.

