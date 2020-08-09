Country-pop artist Kane Brown concert to be screened at Transit Drive-In

Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, September 10.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — To wrap up the summer here in Western New York, another concert will be screened at the Transit Drive-In.

Country-pop singer Kane Brown will perform virtually at the drive-in on Saturday, September 26.

Similarly to the recent drive-in concerts held by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, this concert will be presented by Encore and filmed exclusively for a drive-in audience.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, September 10 and admission to the show is $76 per vehicle. You are allowed to fit up to six people in the vehicle for admission into the concert.

Fans will have to follow proper social distancing guidelines and contactless payment and ticketing systems will be in effect.