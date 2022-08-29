'Conflicted II: the Prequel' casting held in Cheektowaga over the weekend

Film-makers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film, which features Benny the Butcher.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga was very busy Sunday. Hundreds of hopefuls turned out for a movie casting call.

Filmmakers Duece King and Amire Reed are looking to fill some roles in their upcoming film "Conflicted II: the Prequel." The film is a prequel to their 2021 film, "Conflicted," which follows a Buffalo gangster struggling after being released from prison.

"'Conflicted II' is a story about a guy named Hunter who came home from prison and goes through some conflictions in his life," Reed said.

The crime drama features Benny the Butcher, the famous Buffalo-born rapper who is a national artist.

"He brings a lot of national exposure to the project. So we're looking forward to getting back in front of the screen with him and just see where this project takes us," King said.