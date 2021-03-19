Comedy legend Carl Reiner's archives to be donated to National Comedy Center

Reiner's family is making the donation to the center. The archives include rare creative papers, scripts and artifacts spanning his 70-year career.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, which is located in Jamestown, will soon be home to comedy legend Carl Reiner's archives.

The archives are being donated by Reiner's family. The archives include rare creative papers, scripts and artifacts spanning Reiner’s more than 70-year career in comedy.

Carl Reiner’s children Rob, Annie and Lucas Reiner said in a joint statement:

“People called our father a comic genius, and his gift was his ability to transform discomfort or pain into pleasure and fun. His humor made people feel good, starting with those of us around him, and then pretty much the whole world. He would be so thrilled to know that the National Comedy Center’s archives department is being named for him and that his work will be preserved there, that he would jump in the air, do a scissor kick and sing La Donna e Mobile at the top of his lungs.”

“Carl Reiner’s comedic legacy is unmatched,” stated National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. “His distinctive wit and remarkable talent enabled him to take the ordinary and transform it into indelible and timeless comedy, influencing generations of artists, and entertaining millions. From Your Show of Shows and The Dick Van Dyke Show, to his inimitably funny collaborations with Mel Brooks on the 2,000 Year Old Man, to his beloved comedy films, Reiner built a body of work that is a testament to his creative genius, and the power of comedy to inspire us, enliven us — and touch the human spirit. We are proud that our nation’s first cultural institution dedicated to comedy developed and opened with Carl Reiner’s blessing, and we are honored that his legacy will live on as an enduring anchor of the National Comedy Center’s work.”

Reiner, who was a writer, director, producer, author and performer, passed away last June at the age of 98.

In his honor, the National Comedy Center will name their hub for archival and presentation work The Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation.