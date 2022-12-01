Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival to return summer 2022

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cobblestone Live Music & Art Festival is returning this summer after two years off because of the pandemic. Twenty6 Productions, Buffalo Iron Works, and Lockhouse Distillery & Bar made the announcement on Wednesday.

The fourth annual festival will take place in the Historic Cobblestone District in Downtown Buffalo for July 15 and July 16.

The two day event at the Buffalo Iron Works headquarters on Illinois Street will feature two outdoor and two indoor stages, a vendor village, local artisans, food trucks, and local beverages.

“We can’t wait to bring Cobblestone Live back to the Buffalo community. From 2017 through 2019, we watched this festival grow into something we could’ve never imagined. It will be so rejuvenating to welcome everyone back to the streets of the Historic Cobblestone District on July 15th and 16th,” says Josh Holtzman, one of the founders of the festival, co-founder of Twenty6 Productions, and owner of Buffalo Iron Works.

The artist lineup will be announced in the coming months.