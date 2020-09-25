Closed since March, Albright-Knox Northland will reopen on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox Arty Gallery at Northland is opening to the public for the first time since being shut down back in March.
There is a new solo exhibit called "Swoon: Seven Contemplations." The exhibit is a collection of large installations from artist Caledonia Curry.
That exhibit will be up through January 10, and Albright-Knox's curator of public art told 2 On Your Side it's pretty impressive.
"We really believe when people when they come here they will be moved by this work," Aaron Ott said. "The artist has written down guided mediations for our visitors. They can take that home with them or do them here, and so we think that it's a complete environment. People are going to have an incredible experience when they visit."
You can get a ticket to reserve your time at the Albright-Knox website. Tickets are pay what you wish.