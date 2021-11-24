Children's museum will offer pay-what-you-can admission in December

Pay what you can admission will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced Wednesday that it will be offering pay-what-you-can to everyone who wants to visit in December.

This is being made possible because of a generous grant from the New Car Dealers of Western New York.

"This program was such a success last year, we wanted to find a way to bring it back. What better time of year than the holiday season to give back to our wonderful Western New York community? Through this partnership with the New Car Dealers of WNY, families are now able to play, learn and explore in our museum, at a price of their choosing," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.

The museum is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Sunday, December 5 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required, click here to get tickets.