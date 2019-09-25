BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chance the Rapper will be joined by two special guests on his North American tour. The rapper announced on Wednesday that Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett are officially joining "The Big Tour" as opening acts.

Chance the Rapper is set to perform at the KeyBank Center in February 2020. The concert was originally scheduled for November 2019, but was pushed back for personal reasons. The artist released an official statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages on September 9, explaining to fans why he changed the tour dates.

The artist initially announced his North American tour in July, and tickets went on sale in August, but can still be purchased here.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper postpones KeyBank Center concert date

RELATED: Chance the Rapper coming to Buffalo in November