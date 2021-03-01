Chad Johnson visits Buffalo for NFL show, sees promise in Bills

'Every team is a quarterback away, and the reason for their success is it comes down to one name, and one person, and that's Josh Allen,' he said.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — You know the Buffalo Bills are making moves when the NFL show "The Grind" comes to town.

Chad "OchoCinco" Johnson was filming around the Buffalo area on Saturday. 2 On Your Side caught up with him in East Aurora as he was testing out ice bikes and seeing what's cool in Buffalo.

On Sunday, it's the game that takes center stage, and he knows why Buffalo is going to the playoffs.

"Every team is a quarterback away, and the reason for their success is it comes down to one name, and one person, and that's Josh Allen," he said.

Johnson called Allen a staple, adding that anything is possible with this team in the next month.