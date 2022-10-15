Celebrating "I Love Lucy Day" at the National Comedy Center & Lucy-Desi Museum

October 15 marks the first broadcast of the legendary TV comedy back in 1951.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — October 15 is also known as National "I Love Lucy Day" marking the debut of the sitcom classic and its star, Western New York native, Lucille Ball.

"I Love Lucy" premiered on CBS 71 years ago, October 15, 1951, and over seven decades later we are still celebrating the sitcom classic.

Today, the show and its stars are featured prominently in Lucy's hometown in Jamestown, New York. At the Lucy-Desi Museum, you can actually walk around recreations of the show's sets, and at the National Comedy Center, where you can recreate one of the show's most iconic scenes.

The National Comedy Museum is constantly adding to its collection and bringing pieces out of the archives for fans of "I Love Lucy" and Lucille Ball to enjoy. That includes the newest addition - a tribute to Johnny Carson and The Tonight Show. You can now see Lucille Ball's Rolodex card from her guest appearances on the show.

As for today, nothing out of the ordinary is planned to mark the anniversary at the museums, for one simple reason - every day is "I Love Lucy Day" in Jamestown.

The museum's official shop presents an auction of rare and vintage Lucy, Desi, and "I Love Lucy" treasures and collectibles. The online auction runs through October 29 with proceeds supporting the museum's non-profit mission.

On October 1, 1962, #JohnnyCarson took over from Jack Paar as host of #TheTonightShow. Johnny kept track of his guest appearances using Rolodex cards, and you can see #LucilleBall's card on display at the #NationalComedyCenter!#LucyDesiMuseum #Debut #Anniversary pic.twitter.com/lvtjJFh0VU — Lucy Desi Museum (@LucyDesiMuseum) October 1, 2022

The National Comedy Center also celebrates Halloween with special events and programming as it enters "Halloween mode." Kids and teens can visit the museum for free during the "Boo Ha! Ha! Days" from Friday, October 28th through the 31st. You can dress up in costume and participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Adults can enjoy the Spooktacular Halloween party on October 29th. Costumes are encouraged as there will be a contest for best, funniest, funniest couple costumes, and best group costumes. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

To purchase tickets to the Halloween events or for more information on the National Comedy Center visit comedycenter.org.