Fall is here with celebrations taking place at Kelkenberg farm in Clarence

On Wolcott Road in Clarence Center, the family-owned Kelkenberg Farm is bustling with folks ready to celebrate autumn.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — On Wolcott Road in rural Clarence Center, Kelkenberg Farm is bustling with folks ready to celebrate autumn.

This family-owned attraction offers an authentic fall feel and experience, but when the people go away for the season, it's still a farm.

The pumpkins are grown there and the animals live there year-round and they are very happy to have extra attention during the fall season.

The Kelkenbergs have welcomed WNYers to the farm for decades and they've prepared all summer.

One of the workers, Charlene, talks about what it's like to visit the farm and what you can expect.

"So first of all, pick your pumpkin out in the field. If you can carry it, you can pick it. Children get a pony ride. We have lots of animals, they're out there accessible so you can go up to them pet them and brush the pony. Sheep goats, chickens, ducks, turkeys, pigs, you name the farm animal. It's here."

If you don't want to venture into a pumpkin patch, they have a few hundred lying around for you to consider.

"There's a giant pumpkin pad to jump on a barrel chain to ride in and climb Mount Calkin Burg play with the diggers in the sandbox. There's water pump duckie races, corn, and green bin basketball," Charlene said.

Lots of friendly animals are here and lots of ways for little ones to burn some energy.

The farm also has fresh-grown produce and baked goods to buy.

The farm is open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open on Columbus Day.