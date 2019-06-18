Carol Burnett is coming to Buffalo this fall. The legendary comedian and award-winning actress will bring her show, 'Carol Burnett-An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions' to Shea's Buffalo Theatre October 1st.

The star, best known for her years on TV with the 'Carol Burnett Show' will share memorable clips and moments from her decades-long career. Ms. Burnett will also take questions from the audience harkening back to the days when her TV audience had an opportunity to ask the actress just about anything and receive a spontaneous answer.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster or the Shea's box office this Friday, June 21 and start at $79 (taxes included as well as facility and service charges).